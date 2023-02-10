Georgian Economy Minister: Croatia's experience “useful” for Georgia's European integration

The European Union member Croatia’s experience will be useful for Georgia on its European integration path, Georgian Economy Minister Levan Davitashvili said, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

At the bilateral meeting, Davitashvili and Radman “positively evaluated” the opening of the Georgian diplomatic representation in Croatia’s capital city of Zagreb and stressed it would “further strengthen” the existing “friendly relations” between the two countries.

An agreement on economic cooperation was signed between the Georgian and Croatian sides after the meeting, within which the intergovernmental economic cooperation commission will be established, the Economy Ministry said.

Davitashvili noted the agreement would contribute to the deepening of economic ties and facilitate the determination of priorities in this direction, including increasing trade turnover between the countries.