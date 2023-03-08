Rally near Parliament of Georgia continues (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. The protest near the Parliament of Georgia continues, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Students, participants of the Women's March, ordinary citizens, as well as representatives of the opposition are present.

The participants of the rally claim that women would not back down from the European choice of the country.

"The European choice cannot be taken away from us, Europe is our constitutional choice," they say.

The national anthem of Georgia was sounded at the protest. A part of Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi is currently blocked.