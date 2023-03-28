February 2023: $17.27 bln loaned, $16.95 bln deposited by banks in Georgia

Commercial banks in Georgia loaned ₾44.45 billion ($17.27bln) and received deposits of ₾43.61 billion ($16.94 bln) in February 2023, the latest data from the National Bank of Georgia shows, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The volume of loans decreased by 0.02 percent compared to the previous month, while the number of deposits also decreased by 0.08 percent month-on-month.

Last month, the volume of term deposits increased by 0.23 percent, while on-demand deposits decreased by 0.28 percent, the NBG also said.

Loans taken out in the national currency increased by 0.59 percent while the volume of loans in foreign currencies decreased by 0.77 percent.

In other figures, the total assets of Georgian commercial banks increased by 0.06 percent and constituted ₾67.8 billion ($26.33 bln).

There were 15 commercial banks in Georgia - 13 of them foreign-owned entities - as of the end of February 2023.