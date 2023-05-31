Cargo handled by Georgia’s ports and terminals nosedives in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Georgia's ports and terminals handled 3.5 million tons of cargo in the first quarter of 2023, Trend reports.

According to the data of the National "Sakstat" Statistics Service of Georgia, this figure is 17.8 percent less compared to the same period in 2022.

As many as 39.5 percent were general cargo, 34 percent were liquid cargo and 26.6 percent were bulk cargo of the processed cargo.

A total of 3,931 vessels arrived at the ports and terminals of Georgia during the first quarter of 2023. General cargo vessels accounted for 39.7 percent, bulk vessels – 28.2 percent, container ships – 23.7 percent, and the remaining 8.4 percent were distributed among bulk carriers, specialized vessels, and tugs.

The number of accepted container ships increased by 43.1 percent, general type vessels – by 5.4 percent, vessels for the transportation of liquid cargo decreased by 17.8 percent, and dry cargo ships – by 32.4 percent in comparison with last year in the first quarter of 2023.

As many as 16.3 percent of ships entering ports and terminals of Georgia sail under the flag of Panama, 16.3 percent – Liberia, 13.7 percent – Türkiye, 8.4 percent – Malta, 5.3 percent – Bulgaria, 5.1 percent – Russia, and 34.9 percent come from other countries.

In addition, the ports of Georgia served 1,200 passengers, which is 55.8 percent less in comparison with the same period last year. At the same time, the share of arriving passengers in the total passenger traffic slightly exceeds the share of departing passengers and amounts to 53 percent.

There are two ports operating in Georgia – Batumi and Poti. The main cargo flow passes through the port of Poti. However, this port has a drawback – its depth. The port cannot currently accept vessels with a capacity of more than 1,500 containers.