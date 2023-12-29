Georgia to be ready to join the EU by 2030 - ruling party

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Georgia will be fully ready to join the European Union by 2030,the chairman of the ruling party "Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia" Irakli Kobakhidze said, Trend reports.

“We can promise that by 2030 Georgia […] will be ready to join the European Union,” said the party chairman.

Comparing the capabilities of Georgia and Moldova, Kobakhidze noted that Georgia has significantly increased its economic indicators in two years, and this is one of the decisive factors for joining the EU.

"This year and last year alone, we increased the gap with the Moldovan economy by $8 billion. This means that we are $8 billion ahead of Moldova on the path to European integration. Finally, when the question of membership comes up, the main criterion will continue to be economics", he added.