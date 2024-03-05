Georgia discloses annual inflation rate for last month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Georgia's annual inflation rate was 0.3 percent in February 2024, with consumer prices falling by 0.04 percent from the previous month, Trend reports, referring to the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Citing the office's data, price changes in the following categories influenced the formation of annual inflation the most: various goods and services (up 8.6 percent); alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 5.5 percent); transportation (up 4.8 percent); and food and non-alcoholic beverages (down 3.5 percent).



In terms of monthly inflation, the following categories had the greatest impact on price formation: alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (up 1.9 percent); furniture, household items, and household goods (up 1.4 percent); healthcare (up 0.8 percent); transportation (down 1.0 percent); and clothing and footwear (down 4.6 percent).

As for the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, the following subgroups saw a decrease in prices in February: oils and fats (-18.7 percent); vegetables and melons (-14.2 percent); bread and bakery products (-9.8 percent); milk, cheese and eggs (-5.0 percent). In addition, the prices of the following subgroups increased: fruit and grapes (21.0 percent); meat and meat products (4.5 percent); mineral and spring water, soft drinks and natural juices (4.1 percent); sugar, jam and other sweets (2.0 percent); coffee, tea and cocoa (1.8 percent); fish (1.6 percent).

