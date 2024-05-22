Georgian Dream to override presidential veto on foreign influence law next week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Georgian Dream announces that the veto on the transparency of foreign influence law will be overridden next session week, Trend reports.

"The veto, as provided by Georgian law, will be overridden next session week according to established procedures," said Salome Kurasbediani, a member of the parliamentary majority, during a briefing.

She stated that President Salome Zourabichvili "has not left even a theoretical chance to continue the discussion", and today's conclusion by the Venice Commission doesn't provide any opportunity for legally justified amendments.

"A few days ago, we received a veto from Salome Zourabichvili, who essentially left no chance to continue the discussion. It's hard to say that the conclusion we reviewed today leaves any room for rational and legally justified amendments, as none were presented from their side. Salome Zourabichvili completely shut down this possibility with her veto, eliminating even the theoretical chance," said Kurasbediani.

Meanwhile, on May 18, Zourabichvili vetoed the foreign agents law, stating that it should be repealed because it contradicts European standards and cannot be amended.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law in its third reading, prompting sharp warnings from the EU about potential threats to the country's integration into the European Union.

The consideration of the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill began in April. Since then, large-scale protests have been taking place in Georgia.