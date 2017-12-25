Overweight people more likely to be happy than skinny ones, study finds

People who are overweight are more likely to be happy, a study has found, The Independent reports.

Carrying extra pounds is usually associated with a number of health risks, including heart conditions, diabetes and increased likelihood of suffering strokes.

However, a new study has discovered that people who are classified as fat may lead happier lives.

The research, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, was conducted by a group of scientists at the University of Bristol led by Louise Millard and George Davey Smith.

The group set out to analyse how they could use PHESANT (PHEnome Scan ANalysis Tool) to perform automated phenome scans in the UK Biobank.

The UK Biobank is a database containing genetic data from 500,000 men and women in the UK from the ages of 37 to 73.

