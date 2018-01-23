Rupert Murdoch wants Facebook to pay for the news

23 January 2018 03:53 (UTC+04:00)

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch has suggested Facebook pay fees to authoritative news sources, floating a model that could help ailing media organizations share in the social media giant’s profits, The Independent reports.

“If Facebook wants to recognize ‘trusted’ publishers then it should pay those publishers a carriage fee similar to the model adopted by cable companies,” Mr Murdoch said in a statement.

News outlets have become heavily reliant on Facebook as they seek to put their content in front of readers. The social media hub has become a crucial distribution channel and a key source of information for many users, and much of the online traffic to news outlets comes through Facebook.

Last week, Facebook announced a change that could disrupt that flow of information, announcing it would seek to prioritise content posted by friends and family members rather than from the media.

In a follow-up post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that users would also be able to designate whether certain sources are reliable, saying the change would not “change the amount of news you see on Facebook” but would only “shift the balance of news you see towards sources that are determined to be trusted by the community.”

“The idea is that some news organizations are only trusted by their readers or watchers, and others are broadly trusted across society even by those who don't follow them directly,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Facebook to prioritize 'trustworthy' news based on surveys
World 20 January 10:07
Mark Zuckerberg’s change of heart just cost him $2.9 billion
Other News 13 January 01:54
Facebook plans major changes to news feed
ICT 12 January 10:56
Azerbaijan records fall in Facebook users’ activity
ICT 6 January 11:57
Facebook introduces Snooze, allowing users to mute annoying friends temporarily
World 16 December 2017 14:46
Facebook acknowledges social media use is harmful
Other News 16 December 2017 06:55
Azerbaijan records fall in Facebook users’ activity
ICT 9 December 2017 14:08
Facebook launches Messenger App for kids
ICT 5 December 2017 00:34
Facebook places CDN cache servers in Azerbaijan
ICT 8 November 2017 14:20
YouTube user activity in Azerbaijan skyrockets
ICT 4 November 2017 11:17
Personal data of Azerbaijani Facebook users to be localized
ICT 26 October 2017 21:20
Facebook users in Azerbaijan may start e-payments
ICT 3 October 2017 15:04
Azerbaijan reveals another trick of Armenian special services
Politics 29 July 2017 16:08
Facebook profit surges 76.6 percent as ad sales jump
Other News 4 May 2017 01:09
Cyberspace in Iran: from negation to acceptance
Society 7 March 2017 21:25
Facebook's quarterly profit, revenue beat estimates
Other News 2 February 2017 03:12
Facebook down for some users
Other News 29 September 2015 00:20