American rapper shot dead in Florida

American rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday in state Florida, Xinxua reported.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper, whose legal name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital.

He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership, according to reports.

Police said the victim was there checking out inventory when two armed suspects approached him and opened fire.

Both suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. No arrests have been made.

XXXTentacion, 20, notched a No. 1 album last month. He was also awaiting trial for domestic violence against pregnant ex-girlfriend.

