American rapper shot dead in Florida

19 June 2018 04:33 (UTC+04:00)

American rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed Monday in state Florida, Xinxua reported.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that the rapper, whose legal name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital.

He was shot earlier Monday outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership, according to reports.

Police said the victim was there checking out inventory when two armed suspects approached him and opened fire.

Both suspects reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. No arrests have been made.

XXXTentacion, 20, notched a No. 1 album last month. He was also awaiting trial for domestic violence against pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
1 reportedly dead, 20 injured as two people open fire at New Jersey art festival
US 17 June 17:41
2 adults, 2 children shot at Colorado dentist office, police say
US 15 June 06:36
Four teens shot at graduation party in U.S. state of North Carolina
US 11 June 06:22
Alberto to Strike Florida With Heavy Winds and Flooding on US Holiday
World 29 May 02:48
Florida shooting suspect found dead after a standoff with police at an apartment complex
US 23 May 05:42
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Georgia high school
US 19 May 06:37
Suspect identified in California high school shooting
US 12 May 02:37
One injured in Los Angeles high school shooting
Other News 11 May 23:37
Two teens shot in northwestern London
Europe 7 May 00:08
Shots fired at Tennessee mall, injuries reported
US 4 May 01:31
Waffle House shooting: suspect could be at large with two guns
US 23 April 00:41
One killed, six injured in overnight shooting in San Francisco
US 22 April 05:21
Gunmen kill mayor of town in central Mexico
Other News 13 April 05:41
Shootout in Istanbul hotel: one dead
Turkey 9 April 13:21
Man killed by high-speed train in Florida
US 9 April 07:16
3 people found shot to death on a party bus rented for a Friday night event in Rockford
US 8 April 06:15
Shots fired at YouTube offices in California, casualties reported (PHOTO, VIDEO) (UPDATED)
Other News 4 April 01:45
One dead, three injured in shooting at Texas apartment complex - reports
US 29 March 21:57