Mexico president-elect says wants Canada in NAFTA deal

28 August 2018 05:30 (UTC+04:00)

Mexico’s President-elect said on Monday he was happy the country retained sovereignty on energy issues in its bilateral accord on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with the United States, but added he wanted Canada in the deal, Reuters reported.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who will take office on Dec. 1, said it was important that Canada was part of the deal.

Speaking before an event in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, he added that the country maintained its right to change its constitution and laws related to energy, a key issue during the presidential campaign.

