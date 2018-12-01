500 million Marriott guests may be affected by massive data breach

1 December 2018 01:54 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. hotel chain giant Marriott International said on Friday that a massive data breach in its Starwood hotel reservations database could affect about 500 million customers, Xinhua reports.

On Sept. 8, Marriott received an alert regarding an attempt to access its Starwood hotel reservation database. The Maryland-based company then discovered that an unauthorized party had copied and encrypted the information in the database.

After an investigation, Marriott believed the copied information probably contains data of about 500 million guests, who had made a reservation at Starwood hotels, such as Westin hotel and others.

"For approximately 327 million of these guests, the information includes some combination of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, Starwood Preferred Guest ("SPG") account information, date of birth, gender, arrival and departure information, reservation date, and communication preferences," Marriott said in an announcement.

For some customers, the information also includes payment card numbers and the expiration dates. Marriott couldn't determine whether the encryption of the payment card numbers had been broken for now.

Marriott acquired Starwood in 2016. However, it found that there had been unauthorized access to the Starwood network since 2014.

"We deeply regret this incident happened," said Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott.

"We fell short of what our guests deserve and what we expect of ourselves. We are doing everything we can to support our guests, and using lessons learned to be better moving forward," Sorenson added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake in Alaska
US 00:29
7.0-magnitude quake hits Anchorage, Alaska: USGS
US 30 November 23:24
Trump says some good signs on talks with China
US 30 November 21:49
Trump says he’s close to China trade deal
US 29 November 23:26
GM layoff, shutdown plans trigger denouncement in U.S., Canada
US 28 November 05:48
Trump says his daughter Ivanka to attend Mexican inauguration
US 27 November 06:38
Latest
Small plane crashes in metropolitan Sao Paulo, two killed (PHOTO)
Other News 02:07
Tsunami warning issued after major earthquake in Alaska
US 00:29
7.0-magnitude quake hits Anchorage, Alaska: USGS
US 30 November 23:24
Saudi-owned TV says Trump and Saudi crown prince had friendly meeting
US 30 November 22:41
Trump says some good signs on talks with China
US 30 November 21:49
BP eyes to drill 2 exploration wells in shallow waters around Absheron Peninsula
Oil&Gas 30 November 20:50
Turkish lira may continue strengthening against US dollar
Finance 30 November 19:58
Latvian ambassador names priority areas of co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy 30 November 19:44
Official: UN should be more serious towards fulfillment of Azerbaijan-related decisions
Politics 30 November 19:15