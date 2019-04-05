Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria, S-400 deliveries, Turkish Stream gas project on April 8.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet on April 8 to discuss the situation in Syria, including in the context of the US plans to partially pull out its forces from that country, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday, reports Trend citing to TASS Agency

The Russian and Turkish presidents will also discuss the deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, the pace of building the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the Kremlin aide said.

"The sides will discuss international issues, from which I would single out the situation in Syria," Ushakov said.

"The talks will also focus on the US plans announced in the context of the partial pullout of American forces from Syria, and also other issues, including of regional nature," he said.

As the Kremlin aide said, the Russian and Turkish leaders will also discuss the deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey. "The next issue is the implementation of a high-profile project, the contract on the deliveries of Russia’s most advanced S-400 systems to the Turkish armed forces. The presidents will discuss this theme as well."

Putin and Erdogan will hold full-format negotiations at their meeting in Moscow on April 8, including a session of the Russia-Turkey High-Level Cooperation Council. The talks will begin in a narrow format and "it is not ruled out that some part of this talk will be held tete-a-tete, which will be done to discuss the most sensitive issues," the Kremlin aide said.

After that, the leaders of both countries will participate in a plenary session of the Cooperation Council, which will be followed by their roundtable discussion with representatives of business, Ushakov said.

The sides are also planning to sign some joint documents, the work on which is currently underway. After the business talks are over, the two presidents will hold a joint news conference. In the evening of April 8, Putin and Erdogan will take part in the ceremony of opening the Cross Year of Culture and Tourism of Russia and Turkey that will be held in the Bolshoi Theater.

