Thiem defeats Djokovic in tennis semi-finals, faces Nadal for Roland Garros title

8 June 2019 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

Dominic Thiem, 25, beat the world number one, Novak Djokovic, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5, thereby setting up a repeat of last year's final against the 11-time winner and defending champion Rafael Nadal, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"It was an amazing match. It was my first five-set match at Roland Garros so it was a good one to have", Dominic Thiem stated after the match, which was played over two days.

Novak Djokovic has congratulated his colleague, saying that "he played great, especially in the important moments".

"Obviously, when you're playing in hurricane-like conditions it's hard to play your best", he said.

The semi-final at Roland Garros was controversially postponed overnight on Friday, with Djokovic complaining about the "extreme wind" in the stadium.

