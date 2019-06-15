Six killed, 16 injured in car bombing in Somalia's Mogadishu

At least six people were killed and 16 others injured in bomb blasts in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, police and medical sources said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A police officer who declined to be named told Xinhua that a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) went off at a checkpoint in Sayidka near the parliament building.

"The police suspected the car and ordered the driver to park it but he defied and drove off, then the car detonated causing the death of six people," the officer said.

Zakia Hussein, deputy police commander had earlier said the security forces intercepted a second VBIED which exploded while the driver was being questioned at K4 junction, leaving no casualties.

Abdulkadir Abdurrahman, director of Amin ambulance, free ambulance service in Mogadishu said they had carried 16 injured people from the scene.

Witnesses said the blasts were huge and caused panic among the residents.

"We heard a loud explosion as we were passing at KM4 junction and we heard gun fire, but we don't have further details," Farah Elmi, a witness told Xinhua.

The blasts come as the police tightened security of the capital blocking the main roads of the city to ward off possible attacks by the militants.

Al-Qaida allied group al-Shabab which fights to overthrow the central government claimed the responsibility for the latest bombings.

Somali National Army (SNA) backed by African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) have driven al-Shabab militants out of Mogadishu, but the terror group is still capable of conducting attacks, targeting government installations, hotels, restaurants and public places.

