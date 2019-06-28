Tesla said single battery module caused car fire in Shanghai

28 June 2019 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Electric vehicle (EV) maker Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said on Friday that it has found no systematic flaws in its vehicles following the investigation of a vehicle that caught fire in Shanghai, reports Trend citing to Reuters.

The company said in a statement posted on its Weibo social media account that the joint investigation team had conducted an investigation and analysis of the battery, software, manufacturing data and vehicle history.

The investigation found no systematic defect, and the initial results show that this unique incident was caused by a single battery module fault located at the front of the vehicle, Tesla said.

The company has revised the charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an over-the-air (OTA) software update, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity, the statement said.

Japanese battery manufacturer Panasonic (6752.T) supplies Tesla with battery cells, but not modules, which are a group of cells joined together.

A parked Tesla Model S caught fire in Shanghai on April 21.

Tesla has said its EVs are about 10 times less likely to experience a fire than petrol-powered cars.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Vietnam's Vingroup in deal with Fujitsu unit, Qualcomm to make 5G phones
Other News 09:24
Facebook outlines ideas for oversight board
World 27 June 17:30
Dutch agency warns of cyber spying ahead of 5G report
Other News 27 June 17:01
Singapore to invest $30 million in 5G tests ahead of 2020 rollout
Other News 27 June 12:43
Amazon launches new in-store pickup option with Rite Aid as first partner
Other News 27 June 11:23
Tesla loses its VP of production: Electrek
Other News 26 June 14:32
Latest
Uzbekneftegaz, Gazprom preparing new project
Oil&Gas 14:43
World's first plant to manufacture synthetic fuel from gas opens in Turkmenistan (PHOTO)
Turkmenistan 14:35
Turkmenistan adopts mandatory state insurance against accidents at work
Economy 14:26
Turkish armored vehicle successfully passes testing (PHOTO)
Turkey 14:25
IMF: Growth in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector expected to grow
Economy 14:23
New risk insurance mechanisms to be created in Azerbaijan
Business 14:05
Iraq bans import of various Turkish goods
Economy 14:02
Uzbekistan's external debt increases by almost $2B
Economy 14:01
Qatari environment minister invited to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Society 13:56