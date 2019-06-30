Yemen Houthi rebels claim attack on other Saudi airport

30 June 2019 03:32 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they targeted Abha airport in Saudi southern Asir province on Saturday night, just few minutes after they claimed another bomb-laden drone attack on Jizan airport in the adjoining Saudi province of Jizan, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Both drone attacks targeted "aircraft hangars" in Abha and Jizan airports, according to the rebels' al-Masirah television, which cited a statement from the group's military spokesman Yahya Sarea.

Saudi Arabia has made no comment yet on the attacks.

The rebels have recently stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi regional airports.

According to Saudi state news agency, a Houthi drone attack on Abha airport last week killed a Syrian expatriate and wounded eight others, while another Houthi missile attack two weeks ago on the same airport injured 26 civilians.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition to fight in Yemen for more than four years in support of the exiled Yemeni government against the Iran-allied Houthis.

