Saudi Arabia provides 50-mln-USD grant to Jordan

The Saudi Fund for Development on Thursday provided a grant of 50 million U.S. dollars to support the education sector in Jordan, the official Petra news agency reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The grant, which will be used for building new public schools across Jordan, is part of Saudi Arabia's commitment to providing support to the kingdom during a summit held in Mecca last year.

The Saudi-hosted summit held in Mecca last year pledged 2.5 billion dollars in aid to help Jordan overcome its economic crisis.

The aid will be provided through a deposit at the Jordanian Central Bank, guarantees for the World Bank, annual support for the Jordanian government's budget over the next five years and financing from development funds for projects in the kingdom.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Mohammad Ississ voiced appreciation for Saudi Arabia for its constant support to Jordan over the years.

He added that the Saudi support helps in implementing strategic projects in the kingdom, adding that the grant will help reduce pressure on the country's schools due to the presence of a large number of Syrian refugees.

Saudi officials present at the signing ceremony voiced their continued support to Jordan and its development projects.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news