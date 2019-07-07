Man arrested over stabbing of woman and three children in north London

A man, 44, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman and three children were stabbed at an address in north London, Trend reports citing The Guardian.

Police were called at 12.13pm on Saturday to Livingstone Road, a residential street off the North Circular road, in Bounds Green in the borough of Haringey.

A woman in her 30s and three children aged under 12 were found, all suffering from stab injuries. The woman and two of her children are stable and in a non-life threatening condition following intensive hospital treatment. But the third child, a girl aged 11, remains in a critical condition, police said.

DS Joe Stewart, of Enfield criminal investigation department, said: “This was an appalling attack on a woman and her young children. They have sustained very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with them as they continue to receive vital treatment in hospital.

“Attacks like this on such young people are extremely rare. At this early stage of the investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.

“The attacker was known to the victims. There is no further risk to the public at this time.”

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “I heard screaming and then I saw a woman lying down on the ground where the [police] tent is.

“I hope the woman and her family are okay. They are lovely people. I’ve gotten to know them very well over the past year.”

Livingstone Road remained closed on Saturday at the junction with the North Circular (A406) while police inquiries continued.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news