A car bomb that rocked Ghazni city, the capital of eastern Ghazni province, on Sunday has claimed 12 lives and injured over 40 others, provincial government spokesman Aref Nuri said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The blast occurred at 08:30 a.m. local time next to a security base in Ghazni city, the official said, adding the number of casualties may go up.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news