Georgian "Rustavi 2" temporarily stopped broadcasting

8 July 2019 06:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Georgian TV company Rustavi 2 temporarily stopped broadcasting after hundreds of residents gathered outside its building and expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of TV journalist Georgy Gabuniya, who began his authoring program, P.S., on Sunday evening with swearing at Vladimir Putin, Trend reports citing RİA Novosti.

On the night of Monday, the residents of Tbilisi threw the building of the television company with brooms, eggs and bottles, demanding that the television journalist be dismissed and the general director Nick Gvaramiya be dismissed.

"It was decided to suspend the broadcasting until the security of the TV channel is protected," - Gvaramiya said on the air, after which the broadcasting stopped.

Earlier, commenting on the incident, the general director said that he considered unacceptable a live mate, although he shared the position of the TV presenter.

The television company issued an official statement, in which it apologized for the obscene language of the journalist.

Gabunia’s speech was condemned by the president and prime minister of Georgia. Also, the act of the leader condemned a huge number of users of social networks in Georgia, expressing concern that Georgian-Russian relations could be further aggravated.

