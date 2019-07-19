11 children killed in road crash in central Philippines

Eleven elementary school children, between the ages of 10 and 12, were killed when a truck they were riding in fell into a ravine on Friday morning in Cebu, central Philippines, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local media Cebu Daily News reported that the victims were taking a ride in a mini dump truck to attend an event in the town of Boljoon, near where the truck fell off a roadside cliff at around 7:00 a.m.

Boljoon public information officer, Ruben Nieri, confirmed the incident, saying that at least 20 more individuals were brought to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the accident and a search and retrieval operation are still ongoing, local media reported.

