11 children killed in road crash in central Philippines

19 July 2019 07:37 (UTC+04:00)

Eleven elementary school children, between the ages of 10 and 12, were killed when a truck they were riding in fell into a ravine on Friday morning in Cebu, central Philippines, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Local media Cebu Daily News reported that the victims were taking a ride in a mini dump truck to attend an event in the town of Boljoon, near where the truck fell off a roadside cliff at around 7:00 a.m.

Boljoon public information officer, Ruben Nieri, confirmed the incident, saying that at least 20 more individuals were brought to a hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the accident and a search and retrieval operation are still ongoing, local media reported.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Seven killed in traffic accident in Tyva
Russia 18 July 22:09
Boeing to make $50 million in payments to 737 MAX crash victims' families
Other News 18 July 12:31
4 die in car-train collision in Czech Republic
World 15 July 02:22
Six died in passenger bus crash in Bashkortostan
Russia 15 July 01:05
7 Americans killed in helicopter crash off Grand Cay island
World 5 July 08:07
Road traffic accidents kill 26 people in Zambia over long weekend
World 4 July 21:48
Latest
Oil jumps after U.S. Navy downs Iranian drone
Other News 10:21
Agro-ecotourism to be developed in Azerbaijani districts
Tourism 10:16
Azerbaijani company eyes to expand flour products variety, range of services
Economy 10:05
Suspension of Ankara’s participation in F-35 program to negatively affect NATO - minister
Turkey 10:05
Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues grow
Finance 10:04
Production from Iran’s Saadatabad oil field to increase
Oil&Gas 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 26 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 09:57
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 19
Finance 09:51