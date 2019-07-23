2 military personnel killed by gunmen in northern Nigeria

Two Nigerian air force personnel were killed in a gunfight with a group of armed men who laid an ambush for them in the country's northern state of Kaduna, a military spokesman said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a terse statement, Ibikunle Daramola, the spokesman for the air force, said the military personnel fought hard to dislodge the armed men at Kawan Pole Waya area of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna on Monday.

"The gallant troops were able to fight their way through the ambush to the side of Birnin Gwari and called for reinforcement," said Daramola.

One flying officer and an aircraftman were killed during the gunfight, he said. The duo was buried earlier on Tuesday, he added.

The military had deployed troops to carry out special operations in parts of the northwest region of Nigeria, due to a series of attacks by armed groups since last year.

There have also been recurring incidents of livestock rustling and armed banditry in the region.

