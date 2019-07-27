New York man arrested at airport for attempt to join Taliban: reports

27 July 2019 02:50 (UTC+04:00)

A man was arrested at a major airport in New York City on Friday after authorities learned about his attempt to fly overseas to join the Taliban, local media reported, Trend reports citinh Xinhua.

The suspect from the borough of Bronx was pulled from a Qatar Airlines plane at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on Friday morning before it took off, the New York Daily News and the NBC New York reported, citing law enforcement sources.

He has been under investigation for a while by the Joint Terrorism Task Force of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is deemed a sympathizer of terrorists, the sources said.

The suspect has been taken to a federal courthouse in Manhattan and faces terror-related charges, media reported.

