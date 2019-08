A 4.9-magnitude earthquake jolted waters off Hualien County in eastern Taiwan at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC), Trend reports.

The epicenter, with a depth of 13 km, was monitored at 23.61 degrees north latitude and 121.7 degrees east longitude, the center said in a statement.

