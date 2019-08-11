Russian PM to visit Turkmenistan for participation in Caspian Economic Forum

11 August 2019 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will pay a two-day visit to Turkmenia, where he will participate in the first Caspian Economic Forum and meet President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, press service of the Russian government reports, Trend reports citing TASS.

The main program of the Forum is scheduled on Monday. The Russian Prime Minister will speak at the plenary session of the Forum and visit the International Exhibition of Innovative Technologies of Caspian States where Russia’s display will be presented.

"The meeting of Dmitry Medvedev with President, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov is planned on sidelines of the event for discussion of current issues of Russian-Turkmen cooperation and interaction in the Caspian region," the press service of the Russian government said.

The first Caspian Economic Forum will give an extra impetus to cooperation in spheres of trade, investment and tourism, which will promote turning of the Caspian Region into one of the largest global transportation and transit hubs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said earlier.

