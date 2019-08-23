Yemen's separatists, government forces clash in Shabwa for second night

23 August 2019 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s southern separatists clashed with government forces in the oil-producing province of Shabwa for a second consecutive night, local officials and residents said, with the violence between nominal allies straining an Arab military coalition, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Separatists earlier this month took over the southern port city of Aden, the interim seat of Yemen’s Saudi-backed government, and last week extended their control to neighboring Abyan.

Both sides are part of a Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthi group that ousted the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi from power in the capital Sanaa in late 2014.

But the separatists, the Southern Transitional Council (STC), who seek self-rule in the south, turned on the government after accusing a party allied to Hadi of being complicit in a Houthi attack on southern forces.

Saudi Arabia has called for a summit to end the standoff, which has complicated U.N. efforts to end the war in Yemen. But Hadi’s government said it would not participate until the separatists cede control of sites they have seized.

