Global disputes set to jolt G7 summit in French resort

24 August 2019 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in France on Saturday for what promises to be a fraught meeting of major industrialized nations, with friction over trade, climate change and Iran likely to snarl the talks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The three-day Group of Seven meeting in the Atlantic seaside resort of Biarritz takes place amid sharp differences over a clutch of global issues that risk further dividing a group of countries already struggling to speak with one voice.

Summit host French President Emmanuel Macron wants the heads of Britain, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States to focus on the defense of democracy, gender equality, education and the environment and has invited Asian, African and Latin American leaders to join them for a global push on these issues.

However, in a bleak assessment of relations between once-close allies, European Council President Donald Tusk said it was getting “increasingly” hard to find common ground.

“This is another G7 summit which will be a difficult test of unity and solidarity of the free world and its leaders,” he told reporters ahead of the Biarritz gathering. “This may be the last moment to restore our political community.”

A grim array of disputes and problems await the leaders, with a trade war between China and the United States worsening, European governments struggling to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran, and global condemnation growing over illegal fires that are ravaging the Amazon.

