Malaysian firms eye expansion in China

11 November 2019 21:11 (UTC+04:00)

China ranked the second in the top five expansion markets for Malaysian firms over the next three to five years, a survey showed Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

HSBC said in its latest global survey that 22 percent of Malaysian businesses saw China as a key expansion market going forward. Other key expansion markets were Singapore (24 percent), Japan (16 percent), Indonesia (14 percent) and the United States (14 percent).

Overall, Asia was still seen as the region offering the best prospects for growth by two-thirds of Malaysian companies against a quarter who were considering Europe and just 17 percent who were favourable towards North America.

Meanwhile, China and Singapore remained Malaysia's two largest trading partners.

"Given the Malaysian government's focus in attracting investments from China, the Malaysia-China linkage assumes greater importance in the larger context of trade," said the survey.

The survey also showed that up to 56 percent of Malaysian businesses believed that China is the global leader in Artificial Intelligence.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil drops on concern over U.S.-China trade talks progress, oversupply
Oil&Gas 11:02
China's auto industry discusses ways to boost rural car sales
China 09:36
Chinese president arrives in Greece for state visit
China 02:13
Azerbaijan’s role in One Belt One Road project already beginning to show itself - MP
Commentary 10 November 11:19
Trump says China trade talks moving along nicely, but deal has to be right
Other News 10 November 09:25
Turkmenistan taking part in 2nd China Int'l Import Expo in Shanghai
Turkmenistan 9 November 14:13
Latest
Minister: Latvia invites Azerbaijan specialists to develop business ideas in field of start-up (Exclusive)
Business 21:39
Dutch court orders Facebook to pull financial fraud adverts
Europe 20:35
Tunisia's Interior Ministry denies return of fighters from terror hotbeds
Arab World 20:03
5.4-magnitude quake hits southern France, 4 injured
Europe 19:12
MFA: Only return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Nagorno-Karabakh to their homes can open up real possibilities for resolving conflict
Politics 18:46
President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended tree-planting campaign in Khatai district, Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 18:25
Transit cargo transportation by Azerbaijani trucks through Turkey up (Exclusive)
Turkey 16:23
Volume of transfers from SOFAZ to Azerbaijani state budget exceeded $4B since early 2019
Finance 16:08
Azerbaijani army to conduct operational exercises
Society 16:07