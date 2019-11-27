Powerful quake kills 21 in Albania as buildings bury residents

27 November 2019 00:50 (UTC+04:00)

At least 21 people were killed when the most powerful earthquake to strike Albania in decades shook the capital Tirana and the country’s west and north on Tuesday, tearing down buildings and burying residents under rubble, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Residents, some carrying babies, fled apartment buildings in Tirana and the western port of Durres after the 6.4 magnitude quake struck shortly before 4 a.m. (0300 GMT).

The Balkan country was jolted by 250 aftershocks after the main tremor, Defence Minister Olta Xhacka said, two of them of magnitude 5, testing strained nerves.

She told reporters that the quake’s epicentre was in Durres, Albania’s main port and a tourist spot, adding: “Around 600 residents were injured and received treatment.”

In the northern town of Thumane, Marjana Gjoka, 48, was sleeping in her apartment on the fourth floor of a five-storey building when the quake shattered the top of the building.

“The roof collapsed on our head and I don’t know how we escaped. God helped us,” said Gjoka, whose three-year-old niece was among four people in the apartment when the quake struck.

The quake was centered 30 km (19 miles) west of Tirana, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, and was also felt across the Balkans and in the southern Italian region of Puglia, across the Adriatic Sea from Albania.

Hours later a magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled Bosnia, with an epicenter 75 km (45 miles) south of the capital Sarajevo, monitors said. There were no reports of injuries.

In Durres, 13 bodies were pulled from collapsed buildings and 45 people were rescued from the wreckage there and in Thumane.

