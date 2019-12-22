Sudanese Attorney General Launches Darfur War Crimes Investigation

22 December 2019 21:29 (UTC+04:00)

Sudanese Attorney General Taj al-Sir al-Hibr announced the launching of an investigation into possible war crimes by ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in Darfur which led to the death of up to 300,000 people, al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper reported Sunday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued two arrest warrants on Al-Bashir in connection with the conflict in Darfur, charging him with genocide and crimes against humanity all the way back in 2009 and 2010.

According to the outlet, al-Hibr launched probes into 51 people apart from al-Bashir, most notable among them are former Defence Minister Abdel Rahim Mohammed Hussein and Janjaweed commander Ali Kushayb who are also wanted by the ICC.

Al-Hibr indicated that the investigation and possible charges will take place within the Sudanese legal framework outside of the auspices of the ICC, saying that immediate investigations are necessary into crimes that "shook the world’s conscience," speaking at a news conference in Khartoum attended by Al-Araby al-Jadeed.

The announcement comes one week after al-Bashir was separately sentenced to two years in prison on December 14 for corruption relating to foreign currency and expensive gifts found in his keep following his overthrow.

