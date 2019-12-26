Two earthquakes hit off Canada's Vancouver Island

26 December 2019 08:55 (UTC+04:00)

No damage were reported after two earthquakes hit off north of Canadian Vancouver Island in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, according to Earthquakes Canada, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

They were the latest in a string of minor quakes that have hit the area over the past week.

The first one of 3.6 magnitude happened around 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) Wednesday, some 150 km west of Port Alice.

It's considered an aftershock of a 6.2-magnitude earthquake in the same area Tuesday night.

The second one of 4.9 magnitude occurred around 12:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) Wednesday around 200 km west of Port Hardy.

