Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 83,000 in past day - WHO

World 18 April 2020 04:48 (UTC+04:00)
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 83,000 in past day - WHO

More than 83,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide in the past 24 hours, or by nearly 6,000 cases more than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 17, as many as 2,074,579 novel coronavirus cases and 139,378 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 82,967 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 8,493.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,050,871 and 93,480, respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases there grew by 37,778 and the number of deaths - by 4,163.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 743,607 and the number of deaths stands at 33,028. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 36,486 and the number of deaths - by 2,783.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 127,595 cases and 5,558 fatalities as of April 17.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (632,781), Spain (182,816), Italy (168,941), Germany (133,830), France (107,778), the United Kingdom (103,093), China (84,149), Iran (77,995), Turkey (74,193), and Belgium (34,809).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Azerbaijan expanding co-op in trans-border cargo transportation
Azerbaijan expanding co-op in trans-border cargo transportation
Cargo volume transshipped to Azerbaijan via Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports revealed
Cargo volume transshipped to Azerbaijan via Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports revealed
Cargo transshipment volume from China via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed
Cargo transshipment volume from China via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed
Loading Bars
Latest
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 83,000 in past day - WHO World 04:48
UK coronavirus hospital deaths surpass 14,500 after another 847 patients die Europe 03:42
Indiscriminate shelling kills 2 in Libya's capital World 02:58
Iraq reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 1,482 in total Arab World 01:52
China supports G20 action plan to help poorest countries: MOF World 00:50
Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week Arab World 17 April 23:59
France coronavirus death toll nears 19,000 but spread continues to slow Europe 17 April 23:05
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on Holy Easter Politics 17 April 22:16
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 2,000 as over 30,000 test positive Other News 17 April 21:48
Production of propylene increases in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 April 21:01
Azerbaijan's oil transportation volume via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan down Oil&Gas 17 April 20:47
Azerbaijani embassy in Russia issues appeal in connection with coronavirus Politics 17 April 20:46
Azerbaijan expanding co-op in trans-border cargo transportation Transport 17 April 19:52
Ministry discloses mechanism for Azerbaijani entrepreneurs to get financial support Business 17 April 19:49
Turkmenistan, EU discuss future projects related to use of water Business 17 April 19:46
Cargo volume transshipped to Azerbaijan via Kazakhstan’s Aktau and Kuryk ports revealed Transport 17 April 19:26
Iran's president on COVID-19: We're fighting common 'hidden enemy' all over the world Iran 17 April 19:12
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery to buy spare parts via tender Tenders 17 April 18:38
Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP Finance 17 April 18:34
New venture fund with participation of Kazakhstan's QazTech Ventures now "closed" Business 17 April 18:32
Rosatom talks about cooperation with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 17 April 18:30
EIB supports Georgia in fight against coronavirus Georgia 17 April 18:29
Azerbaijan confirms 57 new coronavirus cases, 68 people recover Society 17 April 18:29
Azerbaijani Parliament adopts new law regarding chemical weapons Politics 17 April 18:28
Azerbaijan's CAERC: Focus on developing agricultural sector to increase food security Business 17 April 18:27
Turkmenistan’s Seydi Oil Refinery reveals oil production data Oil&Gas 17 April 18:18
Turkmenistan's Agriculture Ministry opens tender for supply of sugar beet seeds Tenders 17 April 18:14
Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality discussed at international media forum (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 17 April 18:14
Campaigns held by Mastercard increase contactless payments in Azerbaijan Finance 17 April 17:53
Russian foreign ministry: Work on Karabakh conflict settlement underway despite coronavirus pandemic Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 April 17:53
Georgia expects rich crop of peach Business 17 April 17:35
UK hospital COVID-19 death toll rises 847 to 14,576 Europe 17 April 17:31
Energy efficiency improves in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 April 17:25
President Ilham Aliyev held meeting through videoconference with participation of ministers of labor and social protection of population and economy (PHOTO) Politics 17 April 17:14
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for railroad overhaul Tenders 17 April 17:14
PepsiCo helps deliver mediсal aid in Uzbekistan Finance 17 April 17:13
Number of foreigners, stateless persons with temporary residence permit to grow in Azerbaijan Politics 17 April 17:10
Cargo transshipment volume from China via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17 April 16:56
Volume of cargo transshipped from Georgia via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17 April 16:42
Agricultural production grows in Azerbaijan Business 17 April 16:31
Chinese doctors, experts to help Uzbekistan in fight against coronavirus Uzbekistan 17 April 16:29
Star oil refinery’s production costs down Oil&Gas 17 April 16:28
Azerbaijani machine-building plant talks manufacturing metal structures Economy 17 April 16:20
BIE to help Turkmenistan to hold virtual exhibition of its export goods Turkmenistan 17 April 16:18
AmCham Azerbaijan submits new proposals to government Business 17 April 16:05
Cargo transshipment volume from US via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 revealed Turkey 17 April 15:58
Political parties represented in Azerbaijani parliament make statement Politics 17 April 15:53
Germany provides protective gear to Georgia to fight COVID-19 Georgia 17 April 15:47
SOCAR makes interest payments on bonds Finance 17 April 15:44
Uzbekistan oil, gas production down in 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 17 April 15:43
Number of passengers transported by buses in Azerbaijan down Society 17 April 15:37
Mol Group says Azerbaijani assets to ensure its healthy balance Oil&Gas 17 April 15:34
Android OS leads in Georgian smartphone market ICT 17 April 15:31
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Russia decreases in 1Q2020 Turkey 17 April 15:23
Russian citizens buy more real estate properties in Turkey Turkey 17 April 15:19
Cargo transshipment from Algeria via Turkish ports in 1Q2020 disclosed Turkey 17 April 15:17
US oil output to be lower compared to what was expected before Covid-19 crisis Oil&Gas 17 April 15:17
Spain's daily death toll from coronavirus rises to 585 on Friday Europe 17 April 15:14
Volume of cargo transshipment from Egypt via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 17 April 15:14
Swiss coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,059, positive tests top 27,000 Europe 17 April 15:13
Singapore reports 623 new COVID-19 cases taking total infections to 5050 Other News 17 April 15:12
Russian firms face net foreign debt repayment of $22 billion in second and third quarter Russia 17 April 15:11
French COVID tracing app will not be ready when parliament debates it Europe 17 April 15:11
Turkmenistan's state service opens tender to buy control and measuring devices Tenders 17 April 15:05
Companies of Turkmenistan, Russia discuss production of locomotives Business 17 April 15:00
Cargo transshipment volume from Belgium via Turkey's ports disclosed Turkey 17 April 14:54
Turkish electrical goods in great demand in Russian market Turkey 17 April 14:54
Operations certificate of Kazakhstan's Bek Air recalled following plane crash Transport 17 April 14:53
Number of Turkish job seekers in Georgia grows Turkey 17 April 14:49
President Ilham Aliyev: As a people, we have already shown unity and solidarity; now we must demonstrate more responsibility and discipline Politics 17 April 14:47
Turkmengas State Concern to purchase of cable products, electrical equipment via tender Tenders 17 April 14:44
Export of Turkish steel to US shows significant increase Turkey 17 April 14:42
Central Bank of Uzbekistan evaluates attractiveness of national currency Finance 17 April 14:42
President Ilham Aliyev: We should consider allocating funds from President’s Contingency Fund for provision of microloans Politics 17 April 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey down in 1Q2020 Turkey 17 April 14:26
Restrictions on import of animal products to Azerbaijan lifted Society 17 April 14:26
President Ilham Aliyev: Quarantine regime should not interfere with agricultural work Politics 17 April 14:23
President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that in current environment, protection of vulnerable segments of population is quite crucial Politics 17 April 14:18
Bilateral cooperation between Uzbekistan and China continues Business 17 April 14:09
President Ilham Aliyev: We must confidently go for economic liberalization Politics 17 April 14:02
President Ilham Aliyev: In current environment, banks should provide more support to business Politics 17 April 13:49
President Ilham Aliyev: Our ill-wishers, internal and external anti-Azerbaijani forces are spreading rumors, trying to mislead people, to sow panic among them Politics 17 April 13:38
Euro zone inflation confirmed dipping to 0.7% in March Europe 17 April 13:37
Kazakhstan increases production of some precious metals Business 17 April 13:34
President Ilham Aliyev: Not a single program in social sphere will be reduced until end of the year Politics 17 April 13:27
Iranian Admiral talks coronavirus cases in army Iran 17 April 13:11
Plenary, committee meetings of Azerbaijani Parliament to be held via videoconferencing Politics 17 April 13:07
Cathay Pacific to lay off overseas cabin crew, furlough pilots Other News 17 April 12:59
Dynamics of cargo transshipment from Spain to Turkey Turkey 17 April 12:55
Azerbaijani parliament adopts report on municipalities Politics 17 April 12:53
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanks Georgia for projecting Azerbaijan's national flag at Tbilisi TV Broadcasting Tower (PHOTO) Politics 17 April 12:52
Azerbaijani MP: Adoption of separate bill on municipal elections necessary Politics 17 April 12:50
Fergana region of Uzbekistan increases production of fruits, vegetables Business 17 April 12:43
US provides financial assistance to Georgia to fight against COVID-19 Finance 17 April 12:37
Azerbaijan's Azexport portal integrating into global trade platforms Business 17 April 12:34
Consumer Price Index increases in Azerbaijan Finance 17 April 12:29
Uzbekistan to accelerate production of agricultural machinery Transport 17 April 12:12
Oil production operations at major Kazakhstan's Tengiz field continue Oil&Gas 17 April 12:08
Demand for OPEC crude in 2020 is forecast to be lower than in 2019 Oil&Gas 17 April 12:08
President Ilham Aliyev: Giant companies of world want to work with Azerbaijan Politics 17 April 11:59
All news