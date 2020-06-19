7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand's coast

An earthquake of 7.4 magnitude struck the coast of Gisborne on Friday and was felt across the east coast of North Island in New Zealand, the country's geological hazard monitoring agency GeoNet reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

GeoNet said the offshore quake hit at 12:49 a.m. local time. The quake was 33 km deep, and about 700 km northeast of Gisborne, a city in the east coast of the North Island.

A police spokesperson said no damage had been reported as a result of the quake.

The National Emergency Management Agency announced there is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the earthquake. Enditem