WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 179,000

World 28 June 2020 01:26 (UTC+04:00)
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 179,000

More than 179,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, surpassing 9.65 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 7,000 to near 491,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on June 27, as many as 9,653,048 novel coronavirus cases and 491,128 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 179,316 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,866. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 177,012 new cases and 5,116 deaths throughout the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 4,816,794. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 106,867 and the number of deaths - by 5,134 to top 238,762. The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,638,903 and the number of fatalities is 196,169. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 18,632 and the number of deaths went up by 621.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,006,279 cases and 22,964 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,745 and the number of deaths - by 500.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (2,407,590), followed by Brazil (1,228,114), Russia (627,646), India (508,953), the United Kingdom (309,364), Peru (268,602), Chile (263,360), Spain (247,905), Italy (239,961), and Iran (217,724).

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Uzbekistan launches production of delicatessen fish species
Uzbekistan launches production of delicatessen fish species
Uzcard, Mastercard to release first joint co-branding cards in Uzbekistan
Uzcard, Mastercard to release first joint co-branding cards in Uzbekistan
Uzbek-Korean joint venture opens tender to buy sun blinds
Uzbek-Korean joint venture opens tender to buy sun blinds
Loading Bars
Latest
WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 179,000 World 01:26
S. African lawmakers support ban on cigarette sale amid COVID-19 Other News 00:25
Serbian defense minister tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 27 June 23:15
Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks World 27 June 22:12
5.1-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region Other News 27 June 21:36
Hikmat Hajiyev: More than 130 countries supported President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly Politics 27 June 20:50
Uzbekistan launches production of delicatessen fish species Business 27 June 20:20
Uzcard, Mastercard to release first joint co-branding cards in Uzbekistan Finance 27 June 20:16
Azerbaijan-Hungary trade turnover edges up Business 27 June 20:16
Azerbaijan sees growth in import of Italian products Finance 27 June 20:15
New enterprises for producing dried, frozen persimmons to be built in Azerbaijan Business 27 June 20:14
Azerbaijan discloses data on retail sales of gasoline, diesel fuel Oil&Gas 27 June 20:13
Baku Metro CJSC purchases metro cars from Russia Transport 27 June 20:12
Baku Metro CJSC reveals data on its total assets Finance 27 June 20:12
Solar panel station commissioned in Iran Oil&Gas 27 June 20:12
Polyethylene production to increase in Iran Oil&Gas 27 June 20:11
Iran's crude steel production grows Business 27 June 20:06
Iran reveals Gilan Province thermal power plant’s production volume Oil&Gas 27 June 20:05
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 28 Oil&Gas 27 June 19:59
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises again in Iran Finance 27 June 19:58
Popularization of Georgian wine goes into online sector Business 27 June 19:57
Uzbek-Korean joint venture opens tender to buy sun blinds Tenders 27 June 19:56
Georgia, Azerbaijan creating new joint ventures Business 27 June 19:56
Uzbekistan to commission interchange in Tashkent Transport 27 June 19:51
Uzbekistan establishes co-op with Dutch fruit importer Business 27 June 19:49
Turkmenistan establishes Interdepartmental working group for renewable energy dev't Oil&Gas 27 June 19:48
Turkmenistan’s largest producer of liquefied natural gas to boost exports Oil&Gas 27 June 19:46
Chemical enterprise of Uzbekistan increases nitric acid production Business 27 June 19:45
Turkmenistan expands range of non-cash payments with new bank card Finance 27 June 19:39
Iran's Rouhani asks to accelerate privatization of state-owned assets Oil&Gas 27 June 19:39
Georgia is EU's associated partner with free trade and visa free travel Georgia 27 June 19:38
Qatar reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, 93,663 in total Arab World 27 June 19:13
The winners of the competition held by the Italian-Azerbaijani Design Center have been selected (PHOTO) Society 27 June 19:00
Azerbaijan confirms 521 new COVID-19 cases Society 27 June 18:23
Iran's Mobarakeh Steel Company boosts production volume Business 27 June 16:55
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz increases oil production in Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 27 June 15:41
Iran inaugurates two oil processing plants and pipeline Oil&Gas 27 June 15:34
Lending volumes to Kazakhstan's industry revealed Finance 27 June 15:21
Iranian boats stuck in Dubai due to new coronavirus restrictions Iran 27 June 15:17
Trade between Azerbaijan, Croatia increases more than two-fold Business 27 June 15:10
Volume of products transited via Iran decreases amid coronavirus Business 27 June 15:06
Georgian government keeps money in StopCov fund for second wave of coronavirus Finance 27 June 15:02
Kazakhstan introduces tracking of int'l road transport Transport 27 June 14:56
Azerbaijan's exports to Spain nearly quadruples Finance 27 June 14:55
Exports through customs of Iran's East Azerbaijan province grow Business 27 June 14:46
COVID-19 cases number approaching 7,500 in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 27 June 14:38
Iran reveals COVID-19 statistics for June 27 Society 27 June 14:34
President: Georgia ready for more concrete steps on its European path Georgia 27 June 14:20
Tunisia reopens borders to tourists after halting spread of coronavirus Other News 27 June 14:17
Agriculture production increases in Iran Business 27 June 14:17
SOCAR Turkey to increase STAR Refinery’s product storage capacity Oil&Gas 27 June 14:15
Iran boosts product exports via Isfahan Province’s customs Business 27 June 13:34
Georgia working together with EU to strengthen its economy Business 27 June 13:26
Iran increases export from Aras Free Trade & Industrial Zone Business 27 June 13:17
PM: Georgia to open sky from July 1, but not for everyone Transport 27 June 13:12
Kazakhstan, Russia agree on joint construction of Baiterek complex Business 27 June 13:10
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: No Armenian provocation will be left unanswered Politics 27 June 13:08
Turkmenistan, UN to take joint actions to combat COVID-19 Turkmenistan 27 June 12:56
Azerbaijan increasing exports to Denmark Business 27 June 12:51
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (June 19-26) Finance 27 June 12:51
Azerbaijan reveals income from retail sales of ICT products ICT 27 June 12:49
Ukraine's Kherson sea port officially handed over to Georgian investors Transport 27 June 12:46
Iran discloses volume of steel products produced in Gilan Province Business 27 June 12:38
Indonesia central bank ready to finance more fiscal deficit to fight pandemic impact Other News 27 June 12:22
Canada interested in sustainable cooperation with Turkmenistan - ambassador Business 27 June 12:16
Iran reveals number of wagons produced by Wagon Pars Company Business 27 June 12:07
More COVID-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 27 June 12:02
Georgia reports new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 27 June 11:58
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (June 19-26) Business 27 June 11:56
Iran announces number of mines to be restored Business 27 June 11:45
World Bank approves $350 million loan for Ukraine Europe 27 June 11:35
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to buy spare parts for compressors via tender Tenders 27 June 11:35
Peter Tase: Armenia is failed state with no prospects for development Armenia 27 June 11:11
IMF: Lower energy prices to impact Turkmen economy Finance 27 June 11:07
Ukraine increases export of locally made goods to Kazakhstan Business 27 June 10:58
Iran reveals volume of wheat purchased from farmers Business 27 June 10:45
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 45 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 June 10:38
Delta will warn pilots about possible furloughs, offers early retirement US 27 June 10:30
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at Iran's Khorramshahr port up Business 27 June 10:22
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 27 June 10:13
Turkey sees historically low number of Georgian tourists Turkey 27 June 10:10
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh appeals to UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Politics 27 June 10:10
Sales of wine sector decrease in Georgia Business 27 June 10:01
Coronavirus cases in India cross 500,000 as big cities reel from surge Other News 27 June 09:32
Iranian currency rates for June 27 Finance 27 June 09:30
Uzbekistan to remain priority partner country for Switzerland for years Business 27 June 09:23
Kyrgyzstan reports 309 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 27 June 08:54
Number of COVID-19 cases surpass 20,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 27 June 08:39
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to ink energy cooperation agreement soon Oil&Gas 27 June 08:21
IMF's Georgieva says virus crisis could ultimately test $1 trillion war chest Finance 27 June 08:16
SpaceX postpones launch of Starlink satellites indefinitely US 27 June 07:55
Iran to send crashed Ukrainian Boeing’s black boxes to France — ICAO Society 27 June 07:29
Chinese mainland reports 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 27 June 06:56
Turkey expects cooperation from Iraq against terror Turkey 27 June 06:24
Chile reports 263,360 cases of COVID-19, 5,068 deaths Other News 27 June 05:45
More than 5,000 illegal immigrants rescued off Libyan coast in 2020: UNHCR Other News 27 June 04:29
Putin, Macron discuss strategic stability, bilateral cooperation Russia 27 June 03:51
WHO to raise 31.3 bln USD against COVID-19 World 27 June 03:16
20 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center Russia 27 June 02:31
Argentina tightens Buenos Aires lockdown as coronavirus cases surge Other News 27 June 01:55
All news