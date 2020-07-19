Chile reports 328,846 COVID-19 cases, with 8,445 deaths

The Chilean Ministry of Health reported on Saturday that the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 328,846, with 8,445 deaths, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the ministry, 98 more deaths and 2,185 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 1,792 people were still hospitalized in intensive care units, with 1,465 patients on ventilators and 301 in critical condition, the ministry said.

The ministry also said that there were 20,952 active cases of COVID-19, and 299,449 people have recovered from the disease.