ISS successfully avoided unidentified space debris, says NASA administrator
The International Space Station (ISS) has completed an avoidance maneuver to avert a crash into unidentified space debris, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said via Twitter Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Maneuver Burn complete. The astronauts are coming out of safe haven," he noted.
Earlier, NASA reported that the ISS crew had had to take a precautionary measure to relocate to the Soyuz spacecraft as a fragment of space debris was approaching the ISS.
