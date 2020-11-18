Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 456,000 in past day

More than 456,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 54.77 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

As of 17:33 Moscow time on November 16, as many as 54,771,888 novel coronavirus cases and 1,3124,249 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 456,751 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,871.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

Europe accounts for nearly 43% of the COVID-19 daily tally (195,450). Next are North and South America (181,196 cases), and Southeast Asia (37,703 cases).

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (10,933,918), India (8,874,290), Brazil (5,863,093), Russia (1,971,013), France (1,954,562), Spain (1,458,591), the United Kingdom (1,390,685), Argentina (1,310,491), Italy (1,205,881), Colombia (1,198,746), Mexico (1,006,522), and Peru (937,011).