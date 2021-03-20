Organizers ban foreign spectators from Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus fears

Overseas spectators won’t be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympic Games due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event’s organizers announced after an online meeting on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The decision comes primarily from the need to ensure security amid the pandemic," Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa told reporters. According to her, a decision on Japanese spectators will be made in April.

The meeting also involved International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons, Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike and President of the Tokyo Organizing Committee Seiko Hashimoto.

The Tokyo Olympics, initially set to take place from July 24 to August 8, 2020, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.