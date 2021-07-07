Explosive-laden drone hit Erbil airport in Iraq
A drone attacked Erbil airport in northern Iraq with explosives on Tuesday, aimed at the US base on the airport grounds, Kurdish security sources said, Trend reports citing Alarabiya news.
Sirens were blaring from the US consulate in the city, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, the sources said.
Flights were suspended following the attacks, they said.
In a statement, the Pentagon said it was aware of reports about a drone attack, but initial information did not indicate structural damage, or injuries or casualties.
