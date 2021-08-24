Five killed in Mexico's oil platform fire, output remains offline

Five workers were killed and six injured Sunday's fire on an offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico operated by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) that cut about a quarter of Mexico's oil production, the company said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The fire broke out as crews were performing maintenance on the platform, and a search for missing workers is continuing, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero told a news conference.

The platform remains out of operation, with about 421,000 barrels per day of oil lost and 125 wells offline, he said. The loss of output was slightly less than Reuters had reported earlier on Monday, citing a company document. read more

The company plans to resume power supply to the facility and connected wells by Wednesday, aiming to restore gas and oil output after that. The impact of the accident on Pemex's monthly production and exports has not yet been estimated, Romero said.