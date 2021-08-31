Japan PM Suga's party ally to step down ahead of election

A powerful ruling party ally of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga could be replaced in a reshuffle ahead of the general election planned for October, media said on Tuesday, ending the term of one of the country's top power brokers, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai conceded to stepping down in a meeting with Suga on Monday, the reports said, as the premier made a move to shore up support for himself by replacing the unpopular executive.

The reshuffle of the party executive could come before the LDP votes on its leadership on Sept. 29, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

The winner of the contest is all but assured of being the premier due to the LDP's majority in the lower house and will guide the party through a general election, with the government considering a plan to hold the poll on Oct. 17.

Whoever leads the party in the general election will face an uphill battle.