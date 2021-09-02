5.8-magnitude quake hits 95 km WSW of Copiapo, Chile
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted 95 km WSW of Copiapo, Chile at 18:35:44 GMT on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The epicenter, with a depth of 17.39 km, was initially determined to be at 27.7353 degrees south latitude and 71.2057 degrees west longitude.
