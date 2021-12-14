Spanish island volcanic eruption hits local record

The volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma went into its 87th day on Monday, hitting a record of the longest eruption on the island, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The eruption began on the island in the Canary Islands archipelago on Sept. 19, so far three days longer than the 84-day record in 1585.

Only two eruptions in the archipelago had lasted longer, with a 1798 eruption on the island of Tenerife lasting for 99 days, and the eruption of the Timanfaya volcano on Lanzarote in 1730 that continued for six years.

Sunday saw a return of explosive activity from the Cumbre Vieja volcano after several days in which the eruption appeared to have died down, with reductions in seismic activity and the amount of lava being ejected.

The mountain emitted lava, ash and gas (mainly Sulphur Dioxide), badly affecting air quality and leading the Canary Islands regional government to issue an order to confine around 30,000 residents of the municipalities of Los Llanos de Aridane, El Paso and Tazacorte.