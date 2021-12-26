China's auto sales likely to grow 6.2 pct in 2022
Consumer demand for China's auto industry will likely maintain steady growth in 2022, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Auto sales are expected to reach 27.22 million units next year, up 6.2 percent year on year, according to a report from the China International Capital Corporation (CICC).
More specifically, the wholesales of passenger cars will grow 8.1 percent year on year to 22.76 million units. Sales of commercial vehicles are expected to fall 2.2 percent to 4.46 million units, the report said.
Sales of electric bicycles will likely reach 54 million units next year, jumping 14.9 percent from 2021.
