UN representatives keep in contact with Kazakh authorities against backdrop of riots
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 6
Trend:
UN representatives several times contacted the authorities of Kazakhstan about the situation in the country, Trend reports citing TASS.
"I can say that several contacts took place between the UN and the Kazakh authorities, including a telephone conversation between UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Central Asia Natalia German and Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan [Akan Rakhmetullin]," he said.
Demonstrations in Kazakhstan must be peaceful, the office of the UN Secretary General added.
