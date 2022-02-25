Ukrainian authorities reports casualties after strike of Russian Armed Forces in Zaporozhye
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
On February 25 at 4:25 am, the Russian Armed Forces launched a preliminary missile attack on the Primorsky Pasad border unit in the Zaporozhye region, the press service of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said, Trend reports citing local media.
"As a result of the attack, there are dead and wounded among the border guards," the report says.
