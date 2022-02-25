Kyiv reports fire in residential building after being hit by rocket fragments

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

According to preliminary data, three people were injured, one of them in serious condition, as a result of rocket debris hitting a residential building in Kyiv, Mayor of Kiev Vitaliy Klitschko said on his Telegram channel, Trend reports citing local media.

"Ambulances are taking people to hospitals. All emergency services are working on the spot. The house is on fire, there is a threat of destruction," he wrote.