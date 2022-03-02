Ukraine demands analysis of Russia's membership in UN Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Ukraine demands a thorough legal analysis of Russia's membership in the UN Security Council, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said during an online briefing on Mar. 2, Trend reports referring to UNIAN.

"We are confident that when this legal analysis is carried out, Russia's membership in the UN Security Council will turn out to be illegitimate. Now everything depends on the integrity and readiness of the lawyers of the UN Secretariat to fully investigate this issue," Kuleba said.