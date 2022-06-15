Germany's daily COVID-19 infections top 100,000 again

Germany recorded more than 100,000 new COVID-19 infections within one day for the first time since April, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Germany's national seven-day rate per 100,000 inhabitants more than doubled during the last week to around 447, according to the RKI. In March, the incidence peaked at around 1,700 as a result of the Omicron wave.

"A summer wave was to be expected," said Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach on Twitter Tuesday. "Voluntary wearing of masks indoors and a fourth vaccination are the best antidotes."

Most COVID-19 restrictions in Germany have been relaxed. It is one of the last countries in the European Union to drop restrictions for entering from an EU member state for the summer months.

This comes at a time when the two more contagious Omicron subvariants BA.5 and BA.4 are on the rise. Within a week, the share of BA.5 in Germany doubled to 10 percent, according to the RKI's latest weekly report.

"In all likelihood, these two sublines will spread more widely, so that there may also be an overall increase in the number of infections and a renewed increase in infection pressure on vulnerable groups of people as early as summer," the RKI warned.

Lauterbach is planning for a renewed COVID-19 vaccination campaign in preparation for "all eventualities" in the fall. The country is to spend 830 million euros (867.5 million U.S. dollars) in the procurement of a new COVID-19 vaccine that protects against different variants of the virus.

So far, at least 76 percent of the German population has received basic immunization. Around 60 percent have also got at least one booster vaccination, according to official figures.